Instructor Accidentally Shoots Man In Gun Training Class

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Police are investigating a Detroit area gun range instructor following a shooting that left a man injured.
Livonia Police Captain Robert Nencarini says the 44-year-old Farmington Hills man was conducting a concealed pistol licence (CPL) class at the Firearms Exchange in Livonia on Saturday when the accident happened.
“I’m not sure what he was demonstrating,” Nencarini said, “but he pulled his handgun out of his holster and aimed it at a door and fired a round, which ended up going through the door.”
The bullets struck a 39-year-old Detroit man in a classroom next door in the legs, going through one thigh and lodging in the other.
Nencarini told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill that the instructor was supposed to be teaching students what not to do.
“I’m assuming he thought his gun was unloaded,” Nencarini said. “But you can never be too safe and you have to check and recheck before you squeeze the trigger on a gun…They sure got an eye-opener in that class.”
Nencarini said the prosecutor is now mulling over a warrant request, with the most likely charge being negligent discharge of a firearm.
The instructor’s name is being withheld pending an arraignment.