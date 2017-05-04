Jim Harbaugh Has A Twitter Beef With Former Minnesota Head Coach Tim Brewster

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Jim Harbaugh loves Twitter more than the next guy.

Whether he’s tweeting about Paul Finebaum, humble bragging about his hot wife or trying to roast Jim Rome — the man definitely has a presence.

This time, Harbaugh didn’t start the Twitter beef.

But he did end it.

Former Minnesota head coach Tim Brewster, who is now the tight end coach for the Florida State Seminoles who beat the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl, decided to take a dig at Michigan and Harbaugh.

“Most draft picks doesn’t correlate to winning….Just ask Michigan! #OrangeBowlChampions!” Brewster wrote.

Most draft picks doesn't correlate to winning….Just ask Michigan! #OrangeBowlChampions! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) April 29, 2017

Harbaugh replied to make sure Brewster knows that his players love being drafted. “We LOVE having our players picked, and our players love BEING picked. 👍.”

@UMichFootball – We LOVE having our players picked, and our players love BEING picked. 👍 https://t.co/5c7L0pgjnB — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 3, 2017

Brewster didn’t shy away tweeting out a photo of the Florida State Orange Bowl ring that has a nice shade of Maize on the ring.

Just another look at our Orange Bowl Championship rings! Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/WArMtaqJhg — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) May 3, 2017

He didn’t think this one through, since when he was the head coach at Minnesota his record was 15-30. Maybe a tight end coach shouldn’t be tweeting this.