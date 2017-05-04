Man Found Insane In 2015 Coast Guard Crash Arrested Again

May 4, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: Matthew Krueger

HART, Mich. (AP) – A man found insane after allegedly making a bomb threat and crashing his pickup into a U.S. Coast Guard station in western Michigan now is accused of crashing into a grocery store.

Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Krueger of Mears was arraigned Thursday on charges of malicious destruction of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving for allegedly driving his truck into a Shopko grocery store in Hart.

Bond was set at $100,000 and his preliminary examination was set for May 22.

After being charged with crashing his pickup into the Coast Guard gate in Grand Haven in 2015, Krueger was found insane and ordered to spend at least 60 days at a state psychiatric center.

Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon says Krueger “was treated pursuant to the law.”

