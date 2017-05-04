May The Fourth Be With You, Join The Tigers For Star Wars Night September 16 At Comerica Park

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are excited to bring back Star Wars Night on Saturday, September 16 when the Tigers face the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m.

Annually the Detroit Tigers host Star Wars Night to give fans the opportunity to enjoy two of their favorite pastimes. Over the past several seasons the night has become a true fan favorite. There will be over 40 costumed characters roaming the concourse and stationed at photo areas. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get their photo taken with Darth Vader, Chewbacca and others!

New to this year’s festivities, fans can now purchase a special ticket package that includes a limited-edition Miguel Cabrera “Jedi” Bobblehead and a $5 donation to Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). These exclusive packages are currently on sale and are only available for purchase at tigers.com/starwars. These packages are expected to sell out quickly.

Prior to the game there will be an on-field parade showcasing characters from all 10 Star Wars movies, from the original 1977 movie to Star Wars The Last Jedi, that will be released in December 2017. The parade will feature live Star Wars themed music.

Individual tickets for the game may be purchased at tigers.com or 866-66-TIGER. For additional information regarding the ticket package, fans may call 313-471-BALL.

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate innovative cancer research, bringing new therapies to patients quickly and saving lives now. As a founding donor of SU2C, Major League Baseball and its 30 Clubs have committed more than $40 million in financial support and in-kind assets.