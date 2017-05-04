CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Michigan Fan Elle Johnson Has Been Banned From Instagram For Being ‘Too Sexy’ [PHOTOS]

May 4, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Elle Johnson, Instagram, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Instagram is the hottest social media app out there that the average Joe can use. Say what you want about Snapchat, but I don’t think it has lasting appeal.

To make Instagram safe for work, they won’t allow full nudity. Per the rules, butt cheeks are fine but a nude breast is a huge no no.

Notorious Michigan Wolverines fan Elle Johnson has a constant battle with Instagram. The model has been banned from Instagram for being “too sexy.”

Here is where the problem lies though, she doesn’t post any nudity at all. There is an Instagram account dedicated to bare butts called cheekyexploits but that hasn’t been banned.

Below is what Johnson had to say about being banned. She compared the banning to being dragged off a United Airlines flight, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Elle Johnson, from Park City, Utah, has spoken out after she was banned from the social media site due to a ‘violation of community guidelines’.

The model, who shares sultry photos with her fans, took to Twitter on Tuesday tweeting: ‘Booted off #Instagram again! They treat models like #United treated Dr. Dao. Not the physical abuse part-the random get off the plane part!’

Now that you have seen some of the photos from Johnson, do you think she should have been banned from Instagram for being “too sexy?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch