Police: 36-Year-Old Monroe Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

RAISINVILLE TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Monroe man late Wednesday night.
After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined the 36-year old man lost control of his 2017 Harley Davidson westbound on N. Custer Rd., near Yensch Rd. in Raisinville Twp., just after 11 p.m., and went into a ditch.
No one else was injured, police said, and it appears no other drivers were involved in the incident.
Although an investigation is ongoing, police said it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by paramedics from the London/Maybee/Raisinville Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.
The man’s name was not immediately released.