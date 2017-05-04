Roseville Dog Owner Charged After Mauling Leaves Couple Critically Injured

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Criminal charges have been filed after a dog mauling left a Roseville couple with what police described as “horrific” wounds.

The Macomb County Prosecutors Office says, after reviewing the facts and evidence, the owner of the pit bull responsible for the attack last weekend be charged with two counts of harboring a vicious animal causing injury.

Each count is a four-year felony.

Roseville police responded Sunday night to a home on Normal Street, near 13 Mile Rd. and Kelly, to find a 52-year-old woman outside covered in blood, with numerous and severe bites to her arms, face and head. Inside the house they found the woman’s 51-year-old boyfriend, unconscious and “bleeding profusely from his wounds.”

The women told police her son’s pit bull had attacked after it was let out of its crate. Police used a stun gun on the “extremely aggressive” animal before it was captured.

Both victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

Two weeks ago, police say, the pit bull bit the same couple. In that incident, the dog nicked the man’s face and the woman was bitten on the arm, the chief said. The dog was quarantined at home to be observed for unusual behavior until last Friday. For that incident, the son was ticketed for harboring a vicious animal and not having a dog license for the pit bull.

Thursday prosecutors said they would attempt to make arrangements for him to turn himself in for an arraignment. A time for that court appearance has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, police say the injured couple is doing better. The man, who was airlifted from the scene Sunday to University of Michigan Hospital, underwent extensive surgery on his arms. He is now listed in serious condition, police say, with several more surgeries needed.

The woman is in good condition.

The dog has been euthanized.