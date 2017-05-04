Schuette Aims To Curb ‘Smurfing’ In Meth Production

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has launched a campaign to stop meth production in Michigan.
Schuette announced the effort Thursday to stop “smurfing.” That’s when meth producers pay others to buy over-the-counter medicine used to make the drug.
A news release says 8,744 boxes of cold and allergy medicine were blocked from sale in 2016 after being flagged suspicious. Schuette says meth use has greatly affected the state and he wants to crack down on people participating in the system.
Republican Sen. John Proos says he’s pleased to be a part of the education campaign and by how Michigan has been active in the meth fight. He sponsored legislation in 2011 – which became law – to track sales of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in making meth.
