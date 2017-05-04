CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
State Of Michigan Is Having A Giant Garage Sale

May 4, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: State Garage Sale

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Have you had to leave personal items at airport security or perhaps your child left something behind in the dorm in the rush to get home — it might just become another person’s treasure this weekend.

The state of Michigan isn’t interested in keeping or storing it and is having a garage sale Saturday.

There’ll be a wide variety of stuff collected from colleges, airports, public agencies and police departments. The items include sporting goods, electronics, jewelry, musical instruments, computers and tools.

Cash or credit will be accepted at MiStore at 3111 W. St. Joseph in Lansing. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Everything will be sold as-is with no refunds – and don’t buy more than you can carry as there’ll be no assistance getting the merchandise into a vehicle.

Online information HERE.  

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

