State Of Michigan Is Having A Giant Garage Sale

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Have you had to leave personal items at airport security or perhaps your child left something behind in the dorm in the rush to get home — it might just become another person’s treasure this weekend.
The state of Michigan isn’t interested in keeping or storing it and is having a garage sale Saturday.
There’ll be a wide variety of stuff collected from colleges, airports, public agencies and police departments. The items include sporting goods, electronics, jewelry, musical instruments, computers and tools.
Cash or credit will be accepted at MiStore at 3111 W. St. Joseph in Lansing. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Everything will be sold as-is with no refunds – and don’t buy more than you can carry as there’ll be no assistance getting the merchandise into a vehicle.
