Texans Bullough Suspended 4 Games For Violating PED Policy

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans inside linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Bullough has spent his three-year career in Houston after he was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 25-year-old appeared in every game for the Texans last season with three starts. He had 25 tackles last season after finishing with a career-high 30 tackles in 2015.

Bullough is eligible to return to the active roster the Monday after Houston’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 1. He may participate in Houston’s offseason practices and preseason games before his suspension begins.

