Triple Shooting At Detroit Gas Station Turns Deadly

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in northwest Detroit overnight that left one man dead and two others wounded.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Valero gas station on 7 Mile Road and Pierson Street, between Evergreen and Lahser roads.

Police say the victims, two 21-year-old men and a 31-year-old man, were in a van at pump number two when two suspects walked up and started shooting, striking all three men.

As the victims drove themselves to Sinai Grace Hospital, the suspects reportedly followed behind and continued shooting at them.

One of the 21-year-old men died at the hospital; the other is in stable condition. The older man’s condition is unknown.

The suspects remain at large. A detailed description has not yet been released, but one of the suspects was reportedly wearing a dark hoodie, white shorts and a mask.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video to learn more. Reports indicate the victims may have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260.

