Trooper Injured After Patrol Car Struck While Assisting Motorist

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities saying distracted driving is likely the cause of an accident involving a Michigan State Trooper Thursday night. Police say a motorist hit a trooper’s car as he was checking on a spin-out accident on I-94 near Merriman.

MSP going to Twitter to plead with motorists to be mindful when driving.

1)Please look out for us when we are working these crashes. Troop car struck on 94 and Merriman trying to check on a spin out. pic.twitter.com/nMECR0i2kS — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 5, 2017

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released.

MSP’s Lt. Mike Shaw telling WWJ that the vehicle lights were on as the trooper pulled to the side of the road.

“At that time the individual and another passenger car was to their own admittance, after they were interviewed, concentrating on the vehicle that was in the ditch – didn’t see the trooper vehicle and ended up stricking … the driver’s side door.”

Another accident along I-696 late afternoon had traffic backed-up for miles.

Rain making for sloppy commute. This semi off the highway along I-696 east near Telegraph. Traffic & Weather together on the 8's @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/sFasm0Osfm — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) May 4, 2017

They are asking drivers to be aware of police who are responding to crash scenes.

“During these rain storms or just anytime that you are out there … pay attention to what’s going on and especially when you see these emergency vehicles trying to work these crashes,” said Shaw.