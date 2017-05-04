Trooper Injured After Patrol Car Struck While Assisting Motorist

May 4, 2017 10:22 PM
Filed Under: Injured Trooper, Trooper Car Hit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities saying distracted driving is likely the cause of an accident involving a Michigan State Trooper Thursday night. Police say a motorist hit a trooper’s car as he was checking on a spin-out accident on I-94 near Merriman.

MSP going to Twitter to plead with motorists to be mindful when driving.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released.

MSP’s Lt. Mike Shaw telling WWJ that the vehicle lights were on as the trooper pulled to the side of the road.

“At that time the individual and another passenger car was to their own admittance, after they were interviewed, concentrating on the vehicle that was in the ditch – didn’t see the trooper vehicle and ended up stricking … the driver’s side door.”

Another accident along I-696 late afternoon had traffic backed-up for miles.

They are asking drivers to be aware of police who are responding to crash scenes.

“During these rain storms or just anytime that you are out there … pay attention to what’s going on and especially when you see these emergency vehicles trying to work these crashes,” said Shaw.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch