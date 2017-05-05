11-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Detroit Home

Update: Winter Smith has been returned to her family safely.
DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in finding a young girl who went missing on Friday.
Winter Smith, 11, was last seen in the area of Woodward Ave. and Pingree St., just north of the New Center area. She left home after being disciplined and had not returned.
Police describe Smith as a black female, 5-foot-4 and 110 to 120 pounds with a dark complexion and long hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a purple North Face jacket with yellow accents, burgundy pants and black Nike shows.
Smith is in good mental and physical condition.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1340.