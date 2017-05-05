CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Fan Struck In Head With Flying Bat At Petco Park [VIDEO]

May 5, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockie, Hector Sanchez

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman sitting two rows behind the Colorado Rockies’ dugout was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, delaying the game for 13 minutes.

The woman and her husband, who was also hit by the bat, were taken to a hospital and their injuries do not appear to be serious, the Padres said in a statement.

The woman took the brunt of the impact. She was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT before being taken out in a wheelchair. Her head was bandaged.

The Padres said they could not provide any further information.

“We never want to see anybody injured while enjoying a game at Petco Park,” the Padres statement said. “Last season, we extended our backstop netting in accordance with Major League Baseball’s recommendations. Any injury at the ballpark warrants evaluation and discussion of current practices.”

The bat flew out of Sanchez’s hands as he swung at a pitch from Jake McGee with one out in the ninth.

When he saw what happened, Sanchez removed his helmet and took a moment to compose himself.

“It’s pretty bad,” Sanchez said after the game. “I feel really, really bad about it, especially when you see the lady, it’s really sad. I just feel sorry for her.”
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

