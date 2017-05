Get To Know Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Kentucky Derby starters, from the rail out:

___

1. LOOKIN AT LEE

Odds: 20-1

Owner: L and N Racing LLC

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 9-2-2-2

Earnings: $452,795

Points: 32

Notable performance: Third in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

___

2. THUNDER SNOW

Odds: 20-1

Owners: Godolphin (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, et al)

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 8-4-2-0

Earnings: $1,621,063

Points: 100

Notable victory: Grade 2 UAE Derby in Dubai-Meydan.

___

3. FAST AND ACCURATE

Odds: 50-1

Owners: Kendall E. Hansen, Skychai Racing (Harvey Diamond, Jim Shircliff), Bode Miller

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Channing Hill

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-1-0

Earnings: $340,362

Points: 50

Notable victory: Grade 3 Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park.

___

4. UNTRAPPED

Odds: 30-1

Owner: Michael Langford

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 6-1-3-1

Earnings: $259,658

Points: 34

Notable performances: Second in Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes, LeComte Stakes; third in Grade 2 Rebel Stakes.

___

5. ALWAYS DREAMING

Odds: 5-1

Owners: Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Racing

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-3-1-1

Earnings: $648,900

Points: 100

Notable victory: Grade 1 Florida Derby.

___

6. STATE OF HONOR

Odds: 30-1

Owners: Conrad Farms (Manfred and Penny Conrad)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 10-1-4-2

Earnings: $382,548

Points: 62

Notable performances: Second in Grade 1 Florida Derby, Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby; third in Grade 3 Sam F. Davis.

___

7. GIRVIN

Odds: 15-1

Owner: Brad Grady

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Jockey: Mike Smith

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 4-3-1-0

Earnings: $874,400

Points: 150

Notable victories: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, Risen Star.

___

8. HENCE

Odds: 15-1

Owner: Calumet Farm (Brad Kelley)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-2-1-1

Earnings: $462,601

Points: 50

Notable victories: Grade 3 Sunland Derby.

___

9. IRAP

Odds: 20-1

Owner: Reddam Racing

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 8-1-3-1

Earnings: $760,000

Points: 113

Notable victory: 33-1 long shot became first maiden to win Grade 2 Blue Grass at Keeneland.

___

10. GUNNEVERA

Odds: 15-1

Owner: Peacock Racing Stables (Solomon Del-Valle, Guillermo Guerra, Jaime Diaz)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 9-4-2-1

Earnings: $1,170,200

Points: 84

Notable victories: Grade 1 Fountain of Youth.

___

11. BATTLE OF MIDWAY

Odds: 30-1

Owners: WinStar Farm, Don Alberto Stable

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 4-2-1-1

Earnings: $290,000

Points: 40

Notable performance: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.

___

12. SONNETEER

Odds: 50-1

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 10-0-4-2

Earnings: $284,445

Points: 30

Notable performances: Second in Grade 2 Rebel Stakes; fourth in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

___

13. J BOYS ECHO

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Luis Saez

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-2-1-1

Earnings: $349,600

Points: 63

Notable victory: Grade 3 Gotham Stakes.

___

14. CLASSIC EMPIRE

(asterisk)Odds: 4-1 (favorite)

Owner: John C. Oxley

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Career record (starts, firsts, seconds, thirds): 7-5-0-1

Earnings: $2,120,220

Points: 132

Notable victories: Has won last three Grade 1 starts including the Arkansas Derby and last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

___

15. McCRAKEN

Odds: 5-1

Owner: Whitham Thoroughbreds

Trainer: Ian Wilkes

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Career record: (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-4-0-1

Earnings: $410,848

Points: 40

Notable victories: Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes; Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes as a 2-year-old.

___

16. TAPWRIT

Odds: 20-1

Owners: Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-1-0

Earnings: $343,902

Points: 54

Notable victory: Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby.

___

17. IRISH WAR CRY

Odds: 6-1

Owner: Isabella De Tomaso

Trainer: Graham Motion

Jockey: Rajiv Maragh

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-4-0-0

Earnings: $699,460

Points: 110

Notable victories: Grade 2 Wood Memorial and Holy Bull, both by at least three lengths.

___

18. GORMLEY

Odds: 15-1

Owners: Jerry and Ann Moss

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-4-0-0

Earnings: $920,000

Points: 125

Notable victory: Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby by a half-length over Battle of Midway in second of three starts as 3-year-old.

___

19. PRACTICAL JOKE

Odds: 20-1

Owner: Klaravich Stables, William H. Lawrence

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-2-1

Earnings: $1,015,800

Points: 74

Notable victories/performances: Grade 1 wins in Champagne and Hopeful Stakes as a 2-year-old. Consecutive seconds in Fountain of Youth and Blue Grass as a 3-year-old.

___

20. PATCH

Odds: 30-1

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 3-1-2-0

Earnings: $230,020

Points: 40

Notable performance: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby.