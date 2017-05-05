Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Is Just As Much Fun As The First — If Not More

May 5, 2017 7:40 AM By Terri Lee Sylvester
DETROIT (WWJ) – Ever since the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” took the box office by storm and became 2014’s highest-grossing film of the summer, everyone’s been waiting for “Volume 2”. And, when you do go to see it, you’ll want to get there early.

That’s because you’ll want to be in your seat when the action starts — and not a moment after. Because if you are late, you’re going to miss the opening scene — or a part of it — a scene that is not only fun, but pivotal to the movie.

Speaking of fun, that’s exactly what this movie is. A big reason Volume 2, just like the first, is so much fun is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Sure, the characters are “guardians of the galaxy,” but they’re a team of misfits, who are still learning as much about themselves as they are about their roles as superheroes.

Chris Pratt reprises his role as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana returns as Gamora, along with Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper voices Rocket, Vin Diesel voices Baby Groot and Michael Rooker is Yondu. While all of the characters have their own charm, so to speak, Baby Groot is just adorable, and Yondu is going to surprise a lot of people this time around.

babygroot Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Is Just As Much Fun As The First If Not More

Joining the cast in Vol. 2 is Kurt Russell, who stars as Ego. He answers a lot of questions about Quill’s past.

guardiansvol2 2 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Is Just As Much Fun As The First If Not More

We also meet Mantis, a strange insect-like alien, and Ayesha, a high priestess, who hires the Guardians to protect her planet. And as surprising as it may sound to many — I know I was surprised to see him — Sylvester Stallone also has a key role in the movie as Stakar, a Ravager.

Just like with the first film, the sequel’s soundtrack is key to the movie and adds to the fun. So, do something really fun this weekend and go see “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”.

See you at the movies!

