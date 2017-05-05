Older Man Caught On Video In Theft Of Guitar From Livonia Home

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A bold burglar was caught on camera as police say he broke into a Livonia home and walked out with a guitar.
The older thief — described by police as 65 to 70 years old — is seen on security video peering through a window of a home on Gary Lane about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
When he knocked and there was no answer, the man was captured by another camera breaking in through a rear doorwall. Minutes later, the suspect is then seen leaving the home with a guitar and a bag of other items.
Livona police say the suspect is a heavy-set white male, balding, with gray hair. He was wearing a blue, short sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, suspenders, glasses and possibly a brace on his right leg in the area of his calf or ankle.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470. Tipsters may remain anonymous.