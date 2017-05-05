CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Penguins Star Crosby Returns To Practice After Concussion

May 5, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is back at practice, four days after sustaining a concussion.

The two-time NHL MVP skated alongside his teammates on Friday morning. He suffered the concussion in Game 3 of Pittsburgh’s playoff series against Washington.

Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact. It’s still uncertain whether he will be available for Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary, who suffered a concussion in Game 3, also returned to practice. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury before Game 1 of Pittsburgh’s first-round series against Columbus, worked out on his own before the team’s formal practice began.
More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

