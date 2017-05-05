Poacher Sought After Turkeys Found With Breast Meat Removed

JEROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) – The state Department of Natural Resources is looking for suspects in a turkey poaching case in Midland County.
Investigators say five dead turkeys were found April 28 on Castor Road near Huckleberry Road in rural Jerome Township. The breast meat had been removed.
The DNR and the North Central chapter of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association are offering rewards for information that leads to a conviction.
“We welcome any tips that citizens can provide,” DNR Lt. Jeremy Payne said in a statement. “It’s important that we team up to guard against the abuse of our shared natural resources.”
While Michigan’s spring turkey hunt is under way, the limit is one turkey per hunter. Violators could face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, as well as court costs and reimbursement to the state of $1,000 per turkey.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Report All Poaching (RAP) line at 800-292-7800. While callers can remain anonymous, they must provide their names if they wish to receive the reward.