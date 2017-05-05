Police: Gunman At Large After Deadly Shooting At Battle Creek Tile Store

BATTLE CREEK (WWJ) – A search is underway for a masked gunman accused of murdering an employee at a Battle Creek business.
Witnessed told police the man walked into Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic Company on West Michigan Ave., just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, asked for a specific man, then fatally shot him.
The suspect — described as a shorter white male, around 5’7” tall — then ran out the front door. He was wearing jeans and a blue pastel hoodie with his face covered with a bandanna.
Police said in a news release that they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe that anyone else in the community is in danger.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. Police say he’s in his 60s. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-966-3322.