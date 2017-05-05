Questions Surround Deadly Double Shooting On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators have more questions than answers after one person was shot to death and another was critically wounded at a home on Detroit’s east side.
The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Albion, in a neighborhood just south of 7 Mile Road and Hoover. Authorities say the shooting took place inside the home but beyond that, they’re not exactly sure what happened.
Police were called to the home by neighbors who heard gunshots. Inside, officers found a man, believed to be about 30-years-old, dead on a couch in the living room. Another man, 31, was found with several gunshot wounds and was taken to St. John Hospital in critical condition.
No information is being released about possible suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
