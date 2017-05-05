Red Wings Announce 2017 Youth Hockey Camp Dates

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings Youth Hockey Camp returns this summer from Aug. 2-4 for the final time at Joe Louis Arena. For $319 for skaters and $269 for goalies, young Red Wings fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the “Farewell Season at The Joe” by skating on the same ice as their favorite National Hockey League players and receive instruction from select Red Wings players and coaches. In addition, four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby will serve as a guest coach for the camp.

Minor hockey players between the ages of 6 and 14 are able to participate in this one-of-a-kind camp. Players have the option of a morning session or afternoon session based on their age group. Camp dues include a Red Wings Youth Hockey Camp jersey, a certificate of participation and a ticket to a 2017-18 Red Wings preseason game.

Select Red Wings players and coaches, along with Maltby, will serve as special guest coaches during the course of the three-day camp. All camp participants will receive at least one hour and 15 minutes of on-ice instruction from NHL-level players and coaches each day.

Campers will also receive 35 minutes of daily dryland training sessions led by members of the Red Wings training staff to teach hockey-specific exercises that will help participants improve their skills when they step on the ice. Several fun-filled off-ice activities are in store for Youth Hockey Camp participants, such as trivia contests and games with great Red Wings prizes.

Additionally, the Red Wings will provide four spots at the camp for youth hockey players who participated in the ‘Little Wings’ program, which is an initiative designed to provide an affordable way for children to learn how to play hockey throughout Metro Detroit. The four spots will be selected at random from more than 500 participants in the program during the 2016-17 season. More information on ‘Little Wings’ can be found by visiting http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/LittleWings.

A limited number of spots are available for the Red Wings Youth Hockey Camp. Individuals interested in registering for a spot in this year’s camp can visit http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/yhc or call (313) 471-7451.