Report: Joe Dumars Could Land In Hawks Front Office

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Joe Dumars could be getting back in the game.

The former Pistons GM is “expected to emerge as (a) candidate in the Atlanta Hawks’ search for a new lead front-office voice,” per ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Both Atlanta’s president of basketball operations and its general manager stepped down from their respective positions on Friday after the Hawks lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Wizards.

League sources say Joe Dumars and David Griffin are expected to emerge as candidates in the Hawks' search for a new lead front-office voice — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 5, 2017

Dumars hasn’t been employed by an NBA team since resigning as Pistons GM in 2014. He built the team into a juggernaut in the mid 2000’s but also contributed to its collapse shortly thereafter, something he spoke openly about in January.

Before becoming Detroit’s GM, Dumars was one of the team’s star players. As Stein points out, that laid the foundation for a key connection with Grant Hill.

Dumars, of course, played alongside Hawks minority owner Grant Hill in Detroit; Griffin was a Suns executive when Hill arrived in Phoenix — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 5, 2017

Dumars has also recently been linked to the New Orleans Hornets in regard to a front-office job.