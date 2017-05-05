Royal Mo, Master Plan Not Running In Kentucky Derby

May 5, 2017 11:15 AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The wait didn’t pay off for Royal Mo or Master Plan, as both won’t run in the Kentucky Derby.

The two colts were on the “also eligible” list for horses that could run if there were defections from the race by the 9 a.m. Friday deadline.

When the field remained intact for the Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs, both were scratched.

A total of 22 horses were entered on Wednesday morning, two more than the maximum. Starting slots are earned by accumulating points in prep races leading to the Derby.
Royal Mo and Master Plan came up short on the points list.

