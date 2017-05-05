Teen Will Face Assault, Weapons Charges In Shooting Of Detroit Officers

DETROIT (WWJ) — During a preliminary hearing on Friday, a judge determined that a Detroit man will go to trial on assault and weapons charges in the shooting of two police officers.
Juwan Plummer, 19, who has shown remorse, was charged with discharging a firearm in a building causing serious injury, assault and four counts of felony firearm on April 19.
According to the Wayne County prosecutors, Plummer fired a warning shot from his home in the 20500 block of Lesure, near 8 Mile Rd. and Schaefer, while police were responding to a call about a home invasion at the address.
Plummer called 911 about strangers outside his house, police said. He said thought the officers were burglars and fired to try to scare them away.
Prosecutors said the two injured officers were transported to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment. One of them was treated for gunshot wound to his face.
Plummer will appear in court next on May 19.