Unhappy Auburn Hills High School Students Stage Sit In

May 5, 2017 10:09 AM

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – About 250 Oakland County students are staging a sit in Friday morning — unhappy with the state of things at their high school.

A video of the peaceful demonstration shared on social media shows students sitting cross-legged alongside rows of lockers in the school’s hallway.

A typed letter to administrators says the students at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills are sitting in silence to protest what they say as an atmospheric decline, adding that many students don’t enjoy going to the school anymore.

“Administration has instilled so much fear into their students about taking their privileges to walk or graduate away that they let themselves get hurt and risk their own safety to protect that privilege,” the letter states. “We are here today because were have began to feel less as students and more as a number or asset. Budget has become more important than or education or experience of high school.”

[View a copy of the letter: Page 1Page 2]

A parent talking to WWJ’s Charlie Langton said the teens feel like their voices are not being heard.

The student group says they won’t move until they meet with administrators and come up with ways to change the environment.

Avondale School District Communications Director Annette McCovoy says specifics of what the students want are not clear, but the adults are listening.

“Students are engaged in discussion with high school administrators as well as Avondale School District administrators, including our superintendent,” she said.

She said as an Avondale grad herself, she’s proud of the way they are handling their concerns.

