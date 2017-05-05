CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

US Probes Complaints Of Brake Problems On Nissan Murano SUVs

May 5, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Nissan

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the brakes can malfunction on some Nissan SUVs.

The probe covers about 110,000 Muranos from the 2009 model year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that 58 drivers complained about the problem. One reported a crash with three injuries.

The complaints allege that the brake pedal loses pressure, causing increased stopping distances. The problem happens after braking on a low-friction surface such as a manhole cover. Some drivers reported that the pedal went to the floor.

A driver in West Park, Florida told the agency that the brake pedal was pushed but the Murano failed to stop in 2015. The driver switched lanes apparently to avoid a crash, but the SUV was hit on the side by another vehicle. The driver and front passenger suffered back injuries, while the rear passenger had a head injury. All required medical treatment, according to the complaint.

Five months before the crash, the front of the Murano was hit by another vehicle, the agency reported. People who complain to NHTSA are not identified in the agency’s database.

In some of the complaints, drivers reported that the anti-lock brake hydraulic control unit was replaced, and that apparently solved the problem.

The agency said the reports generally involve higher mileage, older SUVs, suggesting that the problem happens more frequently as the vehicles age. Investigators will determine how often the problem happens and whether a recall is needed.

A message was left Friday morning seeking comment from Nissan.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch