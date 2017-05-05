Used As Fighting Bait? Dog Found With Ears Cut, Teeth Ground Down To Gums

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Authorities are trying to find the person behind the brutal mutilation of a dog found running the streets of Detroit.
Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue responded to the call for help by someone who had seen a “poor, skinny dog in bad condition,” on Thursday.
During an examination of the dog, now called Logan, vets found that his teeth had been ground down to the gums and his ears had been cut.
It’s thought that Logan may have been used as bait in training other dogs to fight.
In a few hours the group raised just over $500 of the $4000 goal on the Compassionate Crowdfunding YouCaring site to raise money for the care of Logan.
On their Facebook page Detroit Pit Crew says donations can also be called in to Center Line Veterinary Hospital by calling 586-758-5620 or they can be made through their PayPal account at Detroitpitcrew@hotmail.com.
If you have any information about the circumstances of Logan’s injuries you are asked to call the Michigan Humane Society.