Wayne County Exec. Shows Love For ‘Top Gun’ In Emagine Theatres Ad

May 5, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: warren evans

Visitors to Detroit area Emagine Theaters have been surprised by a pre-show message from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in recent days — discussing his favorite film, Michigan beers, and responsible drinking.

The 36-second message, appearing after previews and before the movie, Evans introduces himself, then describing why he loves the 1986 Tom Cruise blockbuster “Top Gun.”

“My name is Warren Evans, Wayne County Executive, and I’m a movie buff,” Evans said. “My favorite movie of all time is Top Gun — a contrast between two pilots, both of them love their country, trying to do a great job…I just love that movie.”

Evans goes on to promote responsible drinking/sober driving to patrons of the theater, which offers a full bar.

“Remember, if you’re here to enjoy some of the good Michigan craft beers that you’ll find, please do so responsibly and get home safely. Enjoy the movie.”

