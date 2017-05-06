1 Suspect Captured, Second At Large On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A manhunt is underway on Detroit’s west side for a suspect who fled from police following a crash and possible shooting.
Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired around 5 a.m. Saturday near Birwood and Chalfonte. When they arrived, officers found a mini-van crashed into a tree and two men running away from the scene into the neighborhood.
One of the suspects has since been taken into custody, but the hunt for the other continues.
Michigan State Police were on scene with Detroit Police conducting a search of the area with K-9 units. No shots were fired at police, but the suspect could possibly be armed and dangerous.
An investigation is ongoing.
