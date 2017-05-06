CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast Recalled

May 6, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: food recall

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – It’s time to check your freezer.

A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria. The products were sold across the U.S.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. said Friday it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment. No illnesses have been reported.

Pinnacle Foods says it’s working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with “Best By” dates, not dry mixes or syrups.

The following products are included in this recall:

• Aunt Jemima Lil Griddlers Blueberry, 14.5oz
UPC: 019600054603
• Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes, 14.5oz
UPC: 019600054801
• Aunt Jemima French Toast, 12.5oz
UPC: 019600057703
• Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast, 12.5oz
UPC: 019600058908
• Aunt Jemima Whole Grain French Toast, 12.5oz
UPC: 019600059684
• Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake Low-Fat, 14.5oz
UPC: 019600061007
• Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffle, 17.18oz
UPC: 019600062004
• Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffle, 17.18oz
UPC: 019600062103
• Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffle, 17.18oz
UPC: 019600062202
• Aunt Jemima Low-Fat Waffle, 17.18oz
UPC: 019600062301
• Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancake, 14.8oz
UPC: 019600064701
• Aunt Jemima Oatmeal Pancake, 14.8oz
UPC: 019600064909
• Aunt Jemima Whoel Grain Pancake, 14.5oz
UPC: 019600066408
• Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake, 14.8oz
UPC: 019600068204
• Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancake, 14.8oz
UPC: 019600069102
• Aunt Jemima 60 Count Club Pancakes Premium
UPC: 019600435907
• Aunt Jemima Pancake Mexico – 60 Count
UPC: 019600435921

Two additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture:

• Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage, 5.5oz
UPC: 051000063915
• Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles, 8/16oz
UPC: 658276202903

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves.

Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch