Detroit Teen Goes Missing After Being Suspended From School

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing on the city’s west side.
Police say Tiffanie Regins was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday in the 15700 block of Bentler, in a neighborhood along Lahser Road just north of Fenkell Avenue. She did not return home from school after being suspended, according to police.
Regins is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’4″ tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, acid blue jeans, white Jordan’s with blue and red toe, and a large black leather purse. She also wears pink rimmed prescription glasses.
Anyone who sees Regins or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-1616.