Eastern Michigan Student Murdered At Party In Ohio

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WWJ) — An Eastern Michigan University student is dead after being shot at a party in northeast Ohio.
Jayquon Tillman, an 18-year-old sophomore at EMU, was shot and killed at a large party early Saturday morning in Franklin Township, Ohio, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Tillman, who is from Cleveland, belonged to the Delta Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kings of Color Student organization at EMU.
“It is with the deepest of sympathy that we mourn the death of Jayquon Tillman,” EMU President James Smith said in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief and sorrow. We stand by to offer whatever support the University can provide to all of those who cared for him and loved him.”
The shooting took place at a home near Kent State University. Another woman was also shot and is being treated at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100, ext: 0.
EMU is offering counseling services to students seeking support. Students can access CAPS’ after-hours phone support in the evenings and weekends by calling 734-487-1118. On weekdays, students can make an appointment to talk to a counselor by calling 734-487-1118 during business hours.