Macomb Woman In Custody After Boyfriend Found Shot To Death

MACOMB TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A 42-year-old Macomb County woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her boyfriend to death early Saturday morning.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham told WWJ Newsradio 950 that deputies were called to a home on Saskatoon Ct., near Card Rd. and 22 Mile Rd in Macomb Township where they found the 35-year-old man dead.
“Our dispatch center did receive a 911 call from the female of that residence indicating that her boyfriend needed assistance and that he was injured due to a gunshot,” Wickersham said. “Our deputies responded, we had the female exit the home and they entered the home where they found the subject.”
Wickersham said an investigation is ongoing and authorities will meet with prosecutors on Monday to determine if any charges will be filed.
Deputies had been called to the home before, but Wickersham wouldn’t elaborate as to why. No names have been released at this time.
