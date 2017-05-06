New Legislation Aims To Increase Juror Pay

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan jurors would get more pay for jury duty under a bill working its way through the Legislature.
The House passed legislation that would raise the payment for jurors from $25 to $30 for a full day of service. It would raise the half-day payment from $12.50 to $15.
GOP Rep. Pete Lucido of Shelby Township is sponsoring the bill. He says that in some cities it costs $20 to $25 to park, so a juror who is there for a half-day loses $12.50.
“Performing a civic duty shouldn’t involve having to pay out of your pocket for doing the right thing,” Lucido said in a statement. “There are basic costs incurred just for serving as a juror, such as transportation and parking, so the least we can do is pay better for it. We have not increased our juror pay rates in almost 15 years and it’s time we improved our compensation in a fiscally-responsible way. … What we pay our jurors needs to meet the economic reality to thank them for being a critical part of our justice system.”
The bill passed unanimously in the House and now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate.
