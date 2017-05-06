Pieces Of The Original Mackinac Bridge Are Now Being Sold Online

MACKINAC (WWJ) — Do you want to own a piece of “Pure Michigan?”
Portions of the Mackinac Bridge that are being replaced are no longer headed to a junkyard, but rather an online marketplace. 60-year-old pieces of grated metal along the five-mile bridge are now being sold starting at $270 and all the way up to $1,500, according to WPBN.
Pieces of up to 40 feet long are being sold from the original construction of the bridge, which began in the 1950s.
Officials say that initial auctions are over, but there are plans for more items to be sold in the near future.
Items can be bought during auctions HERE.