WWJ Andrea Bocelli Giveaway, 5/12/17

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on May 12th for your chance to win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Little Caesars Arena on December 3rd just in time for Mother’s Day!
World-renowned and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli announced today his return to the U.S. for seven special concert dates in select cities including one of the first performances at Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Each performance will feature a unique repertoire from Bocelli’s Grammy- nominated album, Cinema, special selections from the 20th Anniversary of his groundbreaking release Romanza, along with his beloved traditional selection of Arias, love songs, and crossover hits. Andrea Bocelli will be joined on stage by Eugene Kohn, soprano Larisa Martinez and special guest artist; Broadway sensation, Heather Headley, at each stop on the tour.
Click here for more information about the concert.
Contest date: May 12, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Little Caesars Arena on December 3, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules