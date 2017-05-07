A’s Get To K-Rod In 9th Inning Again, Rally Past Tigers 8-6

May 7, 2017 10:13 PM

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN/Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Ryon Healy hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth inning against Francisco Rodriguez, and the Oakland Athletics rallied for the second straight day to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Sunday.

Rajai Davis drew a leadoff walk from Rodriguez (1-4), and Jed Lowrie lined a tying double to the gap in left-center. After Khris Davis lined out to left field, Healy hit a towering home run to left on a 1-0 pitch.

Healy’s game-ending heroics came less than 24 hours after Adam Rosales hit a two-out, two-run single off Rodriguez in the ninth inning to beat the Tigers.

Yonder Alonso homered for the fifth time in six games for Oakland. It was Alonso’s ninth home run this season, tying his career high set in 155 games in 2012.

Trevor Plouffe added two hits and an RBI to snap a 3-for-30 funk. Santiago Casilla (1-1) retired three batters for the win.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

