Detroit Police Searching For Suspect In Double Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for a suspect in connection with the murder of two people on the city’s west side.
Officers responded to a call about a possible dead body Saturday night.
When they arrived on Epworth near Livernois and Joy, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims — a man and woman — were pronounced dead in the living room of the lower apartment building.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
