Walk For Israel Draws Thousands Of Supporters For Peace

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Close to 2,000 people gathering at Temple Shir Shalom in honor of “Take Pride in Israel Day” during a Walk for Israel. Marching in support of the nation’s state of Israel Sunday in West Bloomfield.

The event happening just ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned first foreign trip to Israel later this month.

Last week, Trump saying he thought:”Peace is maybe not as difficult in the region as people have thought over the years.”

Rabbi Daniel Schwartz with Temple Shir Shalom remains hopeful about the peace process. Just last week, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas formally dropped its longstanding call for the destruction of the nation’s state of Israel.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “So, it’s baby steps along the way — I think it’s a long road and if both sides can figure out a way to take those small baby steps toward each other and work for that peace process to finally find something that’s a long-lasting peace resolution — that’s what we are hoping for.”

“In my personal opinion — it don’t think it’s as easy as … as none of the presidents before have been able to do that in working with the peace process but — new style and God willing it’s something that works, and it would be an age-old dream come true,” said Schwartz.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring everybody together and give them a chance to do something good and positive,” said Andre Douville executive director of Temple Shir Shalom and CEO of Walk for Israel.