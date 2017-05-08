Democratic Rep. Kildee Will Not Run For Michigan Governor In 2018

LANSING (WWJ/AP) — After wide speculation, Michigan Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee will not be running for governor in 2018.
WWJ Newradio 950 Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reports that Kildee made up his mind after the contentious healthcare vote unfolded last week on Capitol Hill.
Kildee reportedly wants to “stay and fight” in Congress to make changes in Washington rather than taking on the role of governor. Kildee said that the recent GOP-sponsored healthcare bill that was passed by the House is a “big step in the wrong direction.”
“Ninety-seven percent of hundreds and hundreds of calls just in one day were against this measure,” said Kildee. “I can tell you what people are telling us – fix the Affordable Care Act – we like it, we know there are problems with it, but make it work.”
A formal announcement from Kildee’s camp is expected soon.
Kildee, a Flint native, has spent the past few years fighting for those affected by the Flint Water Crisis.
Skubick says that former state senator Gretchen Whitmer has a clearer path to the Democratic nomination now that Kildee is out of the race.
