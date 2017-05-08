Detroit Mom To Appear As Finalist On Steve Harvey Supermom Episode

A Detroit mom was selected as one of five finalists from a national search where one will be named “Supermom” on the “Steve Harvey” talk show Monday. The episode featuring Nicole Farmer of Detroit is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. on CBS. Broadcast locally on CBS 62.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s part of a week of celebrating moms on “Steve Harvey”.

On Monday’s show one mom will be crowned with the title of “Supermom!” Steve is honoring some of the most remarkable and inspiring moms out there. They scoured the country to find five moms who truly stand out for their dedication to their family and their community. After hearing each of the moms’ amazing stories, the studio audience will vote on who gets the title of “Supermom.”

As a surprise, each of the nominees will take home $5,000 on behalf of Vitalize Hair and the mom that wins the title of “Supermom” will get a seven-night Mediterranean Cruise with Royal Caribbean!

Nicole Farmer from Detroit, MI: Nicole was nominated by her two sons, 22-year-old Devin and 11-year-old Sebastian for the determination she showed to overcome poverty and homelessness. Nicole had Devin when she was just 14-years-old and by the age of 17, she was in a homeless shelter. For years, she was in and out of abusive relationships. Eventually, Nicole turned things around and became an entrepreneur! She wanted to take what she had learned to help other female entrepreneurs get funding and launch companies without relying on others. Her non-profit called Lifeline has helped over 5,000 entrepreneurs, and along the way, she’s inspired both of her sons with her hard work and determination.

