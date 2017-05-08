CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Freeze Warning In Effect For Southeast Michigan Monday Night

May 8, 2017 4:50 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroiters should consider covering sensitive plants with cooler-than-normal temperatures expected overnight.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the metro Detroit area and beyond, covering Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer-St. Clair, Livingston and Washtenaw counties.

It’s in effect from midnight Wednesday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will likely drop at or below the freezing mark overnight, and won’t warm up until sunrise.

This means sensitive vegetation that is not protected may be harmed by frost or cold.

For those who’ve already stocked up on annuals, experts suggest bringing potted plants inside and covering blooming plants left outside with old bed sheets. Try to cover up any roots as well as flowers and use a rock or other heavier item to keep the sheet in place. Plants should stay covered up until well after the sun comes up.

The cold weather Sunday night into Monday morning already did some damage to Michigan fruit that has already bloomed or is  blooming, according to Michigan State University Extension Educator Mark Longstroth.

He says the damage so fat has been spotty, but the crops hurt the most were the juice grapes in southwest Michigan that are used in Welch’s brand juice.

“Some on the vineyards that I was in, about 50 percent of the shoots were killed by the cold,” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “I have an educated eye so I can tell just by looking at the shoot after it’s been thawed out for a couple of hours that it’s not alive that it’s dead. It gets a kind of gray, dehydrated cast to it.”

Longstroth said the shoots can grow back.

Along with the grapes, he said there was light damage to Michigan tree fruits, including apples and cherries.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers says it’ll stay fairly cool pretty in metro Detroit much all week, with no rain expected. There is, however, a little bit of a warm up possible by the weekend.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch