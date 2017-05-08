Giant Pothole Opens On I-275 In Area Of Airport

WAYNE COUNTY (WWJ) – If the Monday morning commute and ongoing construction isn’t enough to test your patience — a new issue on one of the area freeways could stop you in your tracks.
The traffic alert is for drivers on I-275 near Metro Airport.
Traffic tipsters say a giant pothole has opened up in one of the freeway lanes of southbound I-275.
“Southbound just past I-94 on the right-hand lane — somebody’s going to hit it and get a flat tire ’cause it’s pretty big,” said a WWJ Tipster.
This section of I-275 was not the portion that was rebuilt last year by M-DOT– stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 all morning long for traffic and weather updates every ten minutes on the eights.