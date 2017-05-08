Instructor Charged After Firing Gun, Wounding Man During CPL Class

DETROIT (WWJ) — A gun safety instructor was charged Monday after he allegedly wounded a man in his classroom after firing a weapon through a door.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Michael Hearn of Farmington Hills was teaching a Concealed Pistol License class on Thursday when he allegedly pointed a gun at a door and pulled the trigger during a demonstration at the Firearm Exchange in Livonia.
The bullet went through the door and struck a man in another class. The man is recovering from wounds to his leg.
Hearn was charged with one count of misdemeanor careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm.
“I’m assuming he thought his gun was unloaded,” Livonia Police Captain Robert Nencarini said on Thursday. “But you can never be too safe and you have to check and recheck before you squeeze the trigger on a gun…They sure got an eye-opener in that class.”
Hearn is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.