Monroe County Fair, July 30-August 5, 2017

May 8, 2017 7:30 AM

Bill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair on July 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on May 13th. You can purchase tickets through http://www.etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849, or at Monroe County Fair Box Office Saturday, May 13th, located at 3775 S. Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161. You can purchase ticket during regular business hours up until the day of show.
Monroe County Fair Information

Festival Dates:
Gate Admissions:  Sunday thru Saturday
Adults $6.00
Bonus Passbook:  $36.00 (Buy 6, get 1 Free!)
Children 6 thru 12:  $3.00
Age 5 & under with parents, Free

Midway

Sunday, 3:00 pm – Kiddie Rides Only
Monday, 3:00 pm
Tuesday, 1:00 pm
Wednesday, 1:00 pm
Thursday, 1:00 pm
Friday, 1:00 pm
Saturday, 12:00 noon

Merchant Buildings

Sunday:  1:00pm – 10:00pm
Monday through Saturday:  10:00am – 10:00pm

Parking

FREE parking in lot A off Custer Road
FREE parking in lot off Shelter Lane & Raisinville Rd.

