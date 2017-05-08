Nate Burleson Joins CBS Sports As Analyst On ‘The NFL Today’

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson has joined CBS Sports as an analyst for the CBS Television Network’s NFL pre-game show, “The NFL Today”, and will contribute to CBS Sports Network’s Sunday pre-game show, “That Other Pregame Show”. CBS Chairperson Sean McManus made the announcement Monday.

Burleson will join host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and recently announced analyst Phil Simms on “The NFL Today”.

“Nate is a rising star in this business with a dynamic personality and is the perfect complement to our veteran cast,” said McManus. “He is knowledgeable, passionate, opinionated and, having recently played, we look forward to his perspective during the discussions and spirited debates with JB, Coach, Boomer and Phil. The addition of Phil and Nate to the show gives us one of the strongest casts for “The NFL Today” in years.”

“The NFL Today” is one of the few trademark shows in all of professional sports, and I am truly honored to be joining the team,” said Burleson. “I’m very excited for the opportunity to work alongside JB, Coach, Boomer and Phil, who are among the best in our business.”

Burleson currently serves as a co-host of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, and will remain in that role in addition to his work on “The NFL Today”.

Burleson played 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. He was drafted in the third round by Minnesota in 2003. During his tenure with the Vikings he reached over 1,000 receiving yards and is the only player in NFL history to have three punt returns of 90-or-more-yards. In 2006, Burleson signed with the Seattle Seahawks and then signed with Detroit in 2010 where he finished his career in 2013. While a member of the Lions, he received the “Good Guy Award” for his positive interactions with the Detroit media.

He was a member of the Nevada Wolf Pack at University of Nevada, Reno. In 2002, Burleson recorded 138 receptions, the second highest total in NCAA history. He currently holds the WAC and Nevada all-time records for single game receptions with 19.