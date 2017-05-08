Police: Chesterfield Township Teen Shot In The Head

May 8, 2017 5:38 PM

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – An 18-year-old woman has been shot in the head in Chesterfield Township, according to police.

At 5:30 p.m., police remained on the scene where the shooting occurred at a home on Briar Towne Boulevard — near 21 Mile Road, between Gratiot Ave. and I-94.

The young woman was shot at around 3 p.m., according to reports, and was still breathing when she was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Police told the Macomb Daily a man taken away in handcuffs was arrested on outstanding warrants, and investigators are still searching for a white male driving a white Toyota described by a 911 caller.

Details of what led to the shooting are not clear at this time. No other injuries were reported.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett is headed to the scene. Stay turned for more information. 

