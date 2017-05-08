Students At Gesu Catholic Forced From School Building After Report Of Suspicious Package

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Children seen filing out of a Detroit Catholic school Monday morning after reports of a suspicious package.
Students at Gesu Catholic School on Oak Drive near McNichols and Livernois were ushered out of the school on the city’s west side around 11 a.m.
According to WXYZ-TV — a maintenance worker was cleaning out the garage and found what he believed to be explosives.
Emergency crews are on the scene and reports state that officials are waiting for a bomb squad to arrive.
