CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Suspect Sketch Released In Mt. Clemens Home Invasion, Assault

May 8, 2017 5:22 PM
break in sketch1 Suspect Sketch Released In Mt. Clemens Home Invasion, Assault

Suspect in a Mt. Clemens home invasion. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – Macomb County authorities have released a suspect sketch as they continue their search for a man who broke into a home and assaulted a woman in broad daylight.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Captain David Kennedy says the 36-year-old victim dropped her kids off at school on Friday, April 21, and saw her husband off to work at 8:30 a.m.

A short time later, an unknown man kicked in the front door of the home, on Clinton River Dr. near Gratiot in Mount Clemens, and entered.

“She came down to see, the check on the noise and confronted a black male that was in her home; he did have a handgun with him,” Kennedy told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “There was some interaction between the two of them and she was struck at least twice, that we know of, in the head with the handgun. So she was rendered unconscious.”

When she awoke, Kennedy said, the woman noticed that her cell phone had been smashed, so she drove herself to her parents’ home. From there she taken to St. John’s Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Kennedy said some items were stolen from the home. Investigators don’t know why the home was targeted, and they haven’t heard of any similar cases in the area.

The suspect, seen in the sketch, is described as a black male, 20-30 years old and around 5’10” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black Carhartt style coat and black work boots.

An investigation Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is ongoing.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man in the sketch or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch