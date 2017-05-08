Suspect Sketch Released In Mt. Clemens Home Invasion, Assault

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – Macomb County authorities have released a suspect sketch as they continue their search for a man who broke into a home and assaulted a woman in broad daylight.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Captain David Kennedy says the 36-year-old victim dropped her kids off at school on Friday, April 21, and saw her husband off to work at 8:30 a.m.

A short time later, an unknown man kicked in the front door of the home, on Clinton River Dr. near Gratiot in Mount Clemens, and entered.

“She came down to see, the check on the noise and confronted a black male that was in her home; he did have a handgun with him,” Kennedy told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “There was some interaction between the two of them and she was struck at least twice, that we know of, in the head with the handgun. So she was rendered unconscious.”

When she awoke, Kennedy said, the woman noticed that her cell phone had been smashed, so she drove herself to her parents’ home. From there she taken to St. John’s Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Kennedy said some items were stolen from the home. Investigators don’t know why the home was targeted, and they haven’t heard of any similar cases in the area.

The suspect, seen in the sketch, is described as a black male, 20-30 years old and around 5’10” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black Carhartt style coat and black work boots.

An investigation Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is ongoing.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man in the sketch or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.